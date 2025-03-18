Chicago weather: Tracking more severe storm chances for Thursday

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for most. It will be a touch windy with gusts to 25 mph.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kailtin Cody has the forecast.

What to expect:

Tonight will be mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. We will be watching for rain and storms with the chance for strong to severe weather in the afternoon and evening.

There is a slight chance for all (2 out of 5), with the exception of parts of Lake and Mchenry Counties which have a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5). The main threat with the storms is hail and damaging wind. As far as timing for the storms, roughly 3-9 p.m.

Temperatures will be dropping to the 30s on Wednesday night. We will see the transition of rain to snow into early Thursday.

What's next:

Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-40s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. There is a chance for rain on Friday night.

Saturday is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for rain on Sunday and into Sunday night.

There is a chance for rain/snow on Monday with highs in the mid 40s.