Chicago weather: Mild weekend ahead with rain expected on Christmas Day

Chicago residents can expect a mild and relatively warm stretch leading up to Christmas Day.

According to meteorological forecasts, rain is set to taper off after midnight Saturday, making way for patchy fog and intermittent drizzle during Saturday morning.

Cloudy skies are anticipated throughout Saturday, accompanied by areas of fog, maintaining a consistent pattern of relatively warm temperatures. Highs are projected to linger in the lower to middle 50s, promising an uncharacteristically temperate holiday weekend.

Sunday brings a continuation of patchy fog and drizzle in the early hours, persisting under cloudy skies. However, the main highlight for weather-watchers is the likelihood of rain on Christmas Day. As celebrations unfold, rain showers are predicted, setting a damp tone for the holiday.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, a shift in the weather pattern brings a slight drop in temperatures. By Tuesday, highs are expected to fall into the upper 40s. The subsequent days, particularly Wednesday, will see a further decline, with highs ranging in the upper 30s to lower 40s, marking a contrast from the milder weekend conditions.

This forecast hints at a mix of weather conditions, ranging from mild and rainy to cooler temperatures by the middle of the upcoming week. Stay tuned for further updates as the holiday week progresses.