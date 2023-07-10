Chicago weather: Monday marks bright spot in otherwise stormy week

Other than today, this week’s weather looks rather hectic with numerous chances for rainfall and thunderstorms.

Today is lovely with sunshine and highs not far from 90 but with modest humidity. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and a line of storms dies out on our northern doorstep tomorrow morning.

Better chances for storms arrive tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday when both days could feature at least a modest risk of severe weather with damaging straight-line winds being the primary hazard along with downpours and lightning.

Each day through the weekend could also have a shower or storm, but it’s too far out for any specifics yet. Obviously it won’t be raining all the time but with numerous opportunities for rainfall the drought is unlikely to worsen this week.