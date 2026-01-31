Chicago weather: More lake effect snow for parts of the area

More lake effect snow is expected throughout the day, but only for parts of the Chicago area.

There were Winter Weather Advisories for Cook County, parts of Will County, and Northwest Indiana for lake effect snow.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Snow showers should pick up a bit throughout the day. It's expected to move a bit closer to Cook County from Northwest Indiana, but that system should remain in one area for a while.

That lake effect snow is also reducing visibility in the city.

Still, the roadways seemed much improved compared to late Friday.

The forecast high temperatures were expected to reach into the mid-20s, although that’s still below the average of about 32 degrees for this time of year.

On the bright side, it's still considerably better than where we've been recently.

Wind was gusting into the teens, meaning it felt closer to 1, if not zero degrees, near the city.

High temps should be back into the mid-20s for Sunday, but then the 30s are expected to return by Monday with highs of 30 several days this coming week!