Chicago weather: More rainfall for Fourth of July afternoon

After last night’s round of storms, we’re in for another round of rainfall later for your Fourth of July Saturday.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We’re starting out in the 70s throughout much of the area and will top out at around 84 degrees.

Most of the morning and into the early afternoon should be relatively dry with partly cloudy conditions.

It likely won’t be until after lunchtime when we see showers and possible thunderstorms, but that activity will be on the downtick.

Then, we should dry out later in the evening.

Sunday should be drier with a break in the clouds from time-to-time, but still with warm and humid conditions.

We won’t get a break from the mugginess until the start of the workweek.