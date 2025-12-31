Chicago Weather: More snow, clouds and cold temps for New Year's Eve

Today is cloudy with snow moving in.

Highs will be in the mid 30s with wind chills in the mid 20s. The snow is falling in northern counties as of noon.

Fox Chicago's Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The snow will continue to increase in coverage this afternoon, but will end by this evening for most.

Minimal accumulation is expected, up to an inch. From Porter County east, 1 to 2 inches are possible. It is a bit gusty today with 20-25 mph winds.

Tonight will be dry but cold! Temperatures at midnight will feel like the low single digits. Actual lows tonight will be around 10 degrees. Thursday will be in the low to mid 20s with increasing clouds.

Friday will be in the upper 20s with sunny skies. This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 30 Saturday and about freezing Sunday.

We start next week with mild temperatures! Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.