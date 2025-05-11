Chicago weather: A sunny, beautiful Mother's Day

It’s a lovely Mother’s Day in the Chicago area today.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

There’s lots of sunshine and blue skies all day with a nice breeze off Lake Michigan.

Temperatures should stay in the 70s, although possibly into the 60s right along the lake.

There are some clouds downstate, but they should stay away from the Chicago area.

What's next:

The earliest chance of clouds comes on Monday afternoon although temps will stay elevated into the 70s to begin the workweek with a high of 76 degrees.

Temps could reach as high as 80 toward the middle of the workweek.

But there is a chance of rain between Tuesday and Thursday.