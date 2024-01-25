Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:29 AM CST until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 3:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Chicago weather: Muggy weekend ahead as foggy conditions continue

By
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather : Rain, fog expected to continue through Friday

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Chicagoans should brace for a foggy weekend ahead.

Rain is expected to continue Thursday night, ranging between 1/4 and ¾ of an inch. 

The wet conditions will be followed by fog and temperatures in the 40s on Friday, with a nearly identical forecast extending through the weekend.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution on slick roads during Thursday night's rain. Friday's fog may reduce visibility, impacting travel plans, so residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions. 

Despite the dreary forecast, temperatures will remain in the 40s, providing a milder weekend compared to recent chilly days.

Enjoy the nice break in the cold weather, but take extra travel time if there's fog in your area. 