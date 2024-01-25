Chicago weather: Muggy weekend ahead as foggy conditions continue

Chicagoans should brace for a foggy weekend ahead.

Rain is expected to continue Thursday night, ranging between 1/4 and ¾ of an inch.

The wet conditions will be followed by fog and temperatures in the 40s on Friday, with a nearly identical forecast extending through the weekend.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution on slick roads during Thursday night's rain. Friday's fog may reduce visibility, impacting travel plans, so residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions.

Despite the dreary forecast, temperatures will remain in the 40s, providing a milder weekend compared to recent chilly days.

Enjoy the nice break in the cold weather, but take extra travel time if there's fog in your area.