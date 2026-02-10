Chicago's weather outlook for Feb. 10-16

The Brief Chicago sees mild temperatures today in the upper 40s and low 50s with gusty winds. A cooler, mostly cloudy stretch arrives midweek, with a small chance of rain and snow west of I-39 Thursday. The weekend trends mild and mostly sunny, with rain possible late Saturday into Sunday.



Today is fantastic! Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s. It is a touch gusty with winds at 25-30 mph at times. Skies are partly cloudy and dry.

Tomorrow will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 30s under sunny skies. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40. There is a chance for mixed rain/snow west of I-39 in the afternoon and Thursday night.

What's next:

Friday will be sunny again with highs back in the mid 40s! Saturday will be great again with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for rain Saturday night and Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.