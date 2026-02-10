Chicago's weather outlook for Feb. 10-16
CHICAGO - Today is fantastic! Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s. It is a touch gusty with winds at 25-30 mph at times. Skies are partly cloudy and dry.
Tomorrow will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 30s under sunny skies. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40. There is a chance for mixed rain/snow west of I-39 in the afternoon and Thursday night.
What's next:
Friday will be sunny again with highs back in the mid 40s! Saturday will be great again with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s. There is a chance for rain Saturday night and Sunday.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Kaitlin Cody.