Chicago weather: Here's how the week is shaping up

Chicago is set to enjoy sunny skies and comfortable temperatures this week before a slight warmup come the weekend.

Sunday saw sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Overnight temperatures will dip into the cool 40s.

Monday is expected to be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the 60s.

Clear skies will continue throughout the week, making for pleasant fall weather across the city.

Friday will be near 80, with Saturday forecast to cross the mark.