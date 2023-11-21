Chicago weather: Overnight downpours soak area

It will be slow-going this morning due to rain which should begin to taper off between 7a.m. and 9am. A shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon but the bulk of rain ends this morning.

Skies remain cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Expect more clouds tonight with mid 30s with a possible lake-effect rain shower for northwest Indiana early.

Tomorrow starts with some residual clouds but skies clear by afternoon. Highs again in the mid 40s.

Thanksgiving looks just fine with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be colder with highs not far from 40 with a mix of clouds and sun.

The weekend will be colder with highs in the upper 30s and a chance for some light snow and/or rain on Sunday. It could turn quite cold early next week.