Chicago weather: Partly sunny skies today, chilly Bears game Saturday

Today we have partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s in the Chicago area.

Tonight, we have the chance for rain/snow mix turning to snow tomorrow. It will be chilly for the Bears game at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Full forecast :

Highs will be in the upper 30s tomorrow. There will be little to no accumulation, and flakes should be few and far between during the game. Temperatures will be hovering around 30 for the game Saturday evening.

Sunday will be cool with highs only in the low 30s under mostly sunny skies.

On Monday it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for evening rain. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-40s.

There is a chance for snow Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly sunny Thursday with highs around 30.