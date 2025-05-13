Chicago weather: Patchy fog gives way to warmer temps

The Brief Chicago will see partly sunny skies and mild temperatures today, with highs in the upper 70s and a chance for isolated storms southeast of the city. Patchy fog returns tonight, followed by another partly sunny day Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Strong-to-severe storms are possible Thursday, ahead of a warm Friday and a cooler, sunny weekend.



Today is partly sunny and mild. We have been fighting with fog this morning, but no issues on the roads.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Highs today will be pushing to the upper 70s, cooler near the lake. There is a chance for isolated rain and storms, especially southeast of Chicago this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be partly sunny again with the chance for afternoon storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s, some southwest suburbs will see the low 80s. Cooler temperatures near the lake are expected to be in the 60s.

Thursday is the day we are watching as we have the chance for strong-to=severe storms. Highs on Thursday will be hot, pushing into the upper 80s. As of now, we have a slight risk for scattered severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.

Friday will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. This weekend will be cooler with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be around 70 degrees, Sunday will be in the upper 60s.