Chicago weather: Pleasant day with late showers

It will be a nice day today with lower humidity and highs around 80. Mostly to partly sunny.

Tonight, showers move in especially late. They will continue into tomorrow morning then the rest of the weekend looks dry.

Highs tomorrow will be held down due to the wet start and some residual cloudiness.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It will be in the mid to upper 70s with low to mid 80s on tap with sunnier skies Sunday.

Monday will be very warm with upper 80s and plenty of sun. The next storm system arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday.