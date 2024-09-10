Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Plenty of sunshine with touch of haze

Published  September 10, 2024 5:25am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

The warmth continues with temperatures climbing to the mid-80s today. Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to creep in creating hazy conditions.

CHICAGO - The warmup continues with highs today in the mid-80s.  

Humidity will be very low and sunshine abundant. There will be a touch less smoke than yesterday, but it will likely surge back tomorrow.  

Highs tomorrow and Thursday will be in the upper 80s. Either day there will probably be a few spots that tag 90 degrees. Friday will be a bit cloudier as Francine’s leftovers move north. That will hold highs down to the lower 80s.  

The mid-80s will return over the weekend under partly sunny skies with no chance of meaningful rainfall for our parched viewing area.  

There's a low-end chance for a few light showers around on Sunday. Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue through next week and beyond.