Chicago weather: Plenty of sunshine with touch of haze

The warmup continues with highs today in the mid-80s.

Humidity will be very low and sunshine abundant. There will be a touch less smoke than yesterday, but it will likely surge back tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow and Thursday will be in the upper 80s. Either day there will probably be a few spots that tag 90 degrees. Friday will be a bit cloudier as Francine’s leftovers move north. That will hold highs down to the lower 80s.

The mid-80s will return over the weekend under partly sunny skies with no chance of meaningful rainfall for our parched viewing area.

There's a low-end chance for a few light showers around on Sunday. Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue through next week and beyond.