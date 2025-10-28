Chicago weather: Quiet pattern will bring nice conditions for Halloween

It has been a pleasant day with fairly seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Average highs for this late in October sit at 57 degrees with average lows near 41 degrees.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with east winds gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s in Chicago, low to mid 40s in the suburbs.

Looking ahead:

Our local weather will see minimal fluctuations in the weather from Wednesday through Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with highs in the mid-50s.

Your Halloween forecast looks pretty good! Plan for temperatures to drop into the upper 40s to low 50s during trick-or-treating time.

More clouds will roll in on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. Skies become partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

Hurricane Melissa update:

As of 4 PM, Melissa is now a Category 4 storm located just east of Montego Bay Jamaica.

Melissa has 145 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 175 mph. The storm will continue north-northeast, likely making landfall as a Category 4 storm in Cuba overnight.