Chicago weather: Quiet weekend ahead before January thaw brings warmer temperatures

Weather conditions will remain mostly quiet heading into the weekend, with no significant precipitation expected locally.

While heavy lake-effect snow continues across parts of upstate New York and the Great Lakes — with snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour and totals reaching several feet — the local area is expected to stay mostly cloudy and dry through Saturday and Sunday. Daytime highs are forecast near 30 degrees Saturday and 32 degrees Sunday.

There is a slight chance, estimated at 15 to 20%, of a brief period of wintry mix late Sunday night into early Monday. Temperatures are expected to rise steadily next week, with daytime highs climbing into the 40s for much of the week, signaling a prolonged January thaw.