Chicago weather: Rain and storm chances return midweek

What a stunning day! Temperatures warmed into the lower 80s under sunny skies. Lakefront communities were a touch cooler with highs in the70s due to a wind off of the water.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead

Tuesday looks great with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Our next chance of rain and storms will arrive Tuesday night, likely lasting on and off into Thursday.

Plan for scattered rain and a few storms on Wednesday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. The best chance of rain on Thursday may end up south of I-80, and temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Dry skies return on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Warmer air settles in for the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. Some areas may come close to 90.



