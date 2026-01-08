Chicago weather: Rain arrives today ahead of weekend cooldown

The Brief Chicago has seen four straight days in the 40s, with rain arriving this afternoon. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 50s tonight with a low chance of strong thunderstorms. Cooler air follows Friday, with light rain or snow possible Saturday and colder weather Sunday.



This is already the fourth-consecutive day with temperatures at least in the 40s.

What we know:

Temps have held fairly steady overnight despite clear skies. We will enjoy some early sunshine, but changes are on the way. The storm system that will bring rain to the area will arrive this afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb during this time and will be peaking in the mid to upper 50s tonight into early tomorrow morning. That’s when our high for Friday will be recorded as well. It is possible that thunderstorms will accompany the showers tonight. In fact, there is a chance that a few of these could have damaging wind gusts, particularly east of I 57. This is a low-end threat, but we will continue to monitor the situation. Any showers will be done tomorrow morning.

The rest of Friday will feature falling temperatures into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

The next storm system arrives by Saturday morning with some light rain, which will mix with and change over to light snow. Little if any accumulation is expected and this will certainly not be a major snowstorm.

Highs on Saturday will be close to 40 degrees. Behind the storm on Sunday, highs will be close to freezing.

Temperatures rebound on Monday and Tuesday under partly sunny skies with highs around 40 degrees both days.