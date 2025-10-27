Chicago weather: Sunshine today, rain chances return midweek

Today is mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-40s.

Winds could gust to 20 to 25 mph today and tonight.

Full forecast :

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

The chance of rain continues Tuesday night through Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 50s, and Thursday will be in the mid-50s.

On Halloween, expect a pleasant day. Highs Friday will be in the mid-50s, with partly sunny skies.

This weekend will bring partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. There’s a chance of rain Sunday.