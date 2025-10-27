Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Rain chances return Tuesday, highs still around 60 degrees

By
Published  October 27, 2025 7:42pm CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - We’re expecting some decent overnight lows in the mid-40s tonight and more mild conditions tomorrow, but also the return of rain chances.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tuesday should be partly cloudy through most of the day.

The best chance of rain comes later in the day, but only about a 15 to 20% chance.

Precipitation is more likely on Wednesday with a 35-40% chance.

High temperatures should remain in the 50s for most of the week, which is close to average for this time of year.

