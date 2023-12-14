Chicago weather: Rain chances return for the weekend, but temps remain mild

Skies have been sunny in Chicago this week, and it was a beautiful Thursday with temperatures reaching around 50 degrees.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Looking ahead to Friday, cloud cover is expected to increase, but the mild temperatures will persist, reaching the lower 50s in the afternoon. The weekend will see slightly cooler temperatures, hovering in the mid-40s, remaining above normal.

Saturday carries a chance of showers, particularly in the evening, while Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy.

Early next week, a dip in temperatures is expected, with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s on Monday and Tuesday. However, a rebound into the 40s is expected by midweek.