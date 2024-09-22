Chicago weather: Rain clears tonight, sunny skies ahead for the week

The Brief Clear skies and cooler temps in the 50s Sunday evening; dry Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Rain possible Tuesday, near 70, but sunny and pleasant for the rest of the week with highs in the 70s.



After a rainy day, the skies will finally clear Sunday evening, ushering in a refreshing night with temperatures dipping into the 50s.

As we kick off Monday, expect dry conditions and some morning sunshine. However, clouds will move in by the afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 60s.

On Tuesday, there are additional risks for rain, with temperatures near 70.

The good news? Sunny skies are in store for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s. Enjoy the pleasant weather ahead!