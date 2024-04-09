Chicago weather: Rain expected Wednesday ahead of stunning weekend

It was another gorgeous day in Chicago, marked by temperatures ranging from the low to mid-60s accompanied by abundant sunshine.

As evening approaches, temperatures will dip into the low to mid-40s under mostly clear skies, with southwest winds gradually diminishing.

Wednesday's forecast promises predominantly dry conditions during the daytime, though clouds will increase as the day progresses. Expect highs to reach the mid-60s.

However, by Wednesday evening, rainfall will begin to sweep across the region from south to north, persisting through the night.

Thursday anticipates scattered rain showers throughout the day, accompanied by highs in the lower 50s. The rain is expected to taper off either late Thursday night or early Friday morning, setting the stage for a pleasant Friday characterized by highs in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday beckons with sunny skies and temperatures hovering around 70 degrees, setting a delightful ambiance for outdoor activities.

Sunday promises even warmer conditions, with highs likely soaring into the mid-70s, offering perfect weather to bask in the sunshine and enjoy the outdoors.