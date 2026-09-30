Chicago weather: Rain lingers before pleasant Bears game weekend

The Brief Rain will make for a soggy morning commute Wednesday and continue off and on through Thursday. Some areas could receive more than 1 inch of rain, but severe weather is not expected. Drier, pleasant weather arrives Friday ahead of a mild weekend and the Bears-Jets game.



Our weather team will be able to point at something on radar locally for the next 48 hours. This does not mean that it will be pouring at any given location that entire time, however.

Chicago rain

Rain is moving in from the west as of this writing and will create a soggy morning commute. This is the warmest part of the day as we have had a high of 70° overnight.

Once the rain begins, temperatures will drop deep into the 60s, where they will stay for much of the area the rest of the day. The rain will continue tonight and tomorrow, off and on.

In the aggregate, there will likely be some spots that pick up well over 1 inch of rain. There is a small chance of a thunderstorm mixing in, but no severe weather is expected.

What's next:

Rain will be sinking south of our area by Friday morning, setting the stage for a delightful first weekend of October.

High temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Weather looks great for the Bears/Jets game Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.