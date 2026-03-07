Chicago weather: As rain moves out, clouds and mild temps remain

After the rain and spots of flooding on Friday, we’ll see some cloudy but much drier conditions to start the weekend.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There were still some lingering showers in Northwest Indiana on Saturday morning after the multiple rounds of downpours.

We’re expecting the clouds to remain throughout much of the day.

High temperatures for Saturday should reach the 60s, before tumbling back down into the 40s by the late afternoon and evening.

High temps will stay in the 60s through the weekend and the start of the work week with the possibility of hitting 70 degrees on Monday!

Then, highs will cool off only reaching 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.