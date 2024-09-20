Chicago weather: Rain possible this morning

The Brief Decaying showers may bring light rain to Chicago this morning, with possible afternoon storms. Cooler temps and rainstorms are expected Sunday through Monday night.



This morning, decaying showers are moving toward Chicago.

Light rain will be possible for the commute, although many will miss out on the wet weather.

We are watching to see if the atmosphere destabilizes enough after the morning showers for afternoon storms. A cold front may kick a few strong storms off later today if that happens, especially east of I-55. Highs today will be in the upper 80s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs near 90 degrees. There is a chance for storms Saturday night through Monday night. This is when we are hoping for a good soaking of an inch-plus for many in Chicagoland.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s. Highs will only reach the low 70s Monday and Tuesday as well.

Drier skies return Tuesday and Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny conditions.