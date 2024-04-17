Chicago weather: Rain returns on Thursday, then we turn cooler by the weekend

Tonight, decreasing cloud cover is expected with lows in the upper 40s. Rain is set to return on Thursday, spreading from west to east across the area after sunrise.

While heavy downpours and a few storms are possible, the threat of severe storms appears to be south of Chicagoland.

Friday brings dry conditions with highs in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be pleasant yet cool. Saturday's temperatures will peak in the lower 50s, with the possibility of frost developing in some inland areas Saturday night. Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday heralds the return of 60-degree temperatures, accompanied by plenty of sunshine.