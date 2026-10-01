Chicago weather: Another wet day ahead before sunny weekend

The Brief Heavier rain will return today, with a small chance of an embedded thunderstorm. Rain will continue through the evening and tonight, affecting another rush hour. Sunshine and warmer, drier weather are expected from Friday through next week.



Another wet day is on the way.

Rain today, sunshine ahead

The expected overnight lull in activity is currently underway, but heavier rain will return. While there is a small chance of an embedded thunderstorm, most of what will happen today is simple showers. Rainfall might be heavy in some areas again.

Temperatures will top out close to 70.

What's next:

Rain will continue this evening and tonight, impacting another rush hour. The showers will begin to move out of the area by daybreak tomorrow. Skies will clear and with a good dose of afternoon sunshine high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s.

The weekend looks spectacular with plenty of sunshine both days and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The pleasant weather is likely to continue into next week with little chance of any rainfall after today in the foreseeable future.