Chicago weather: Several opportunities for some much-needed rain this week

Good evening, Chicago!

Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight

Scattered rain showers are expected throughout the night. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

Tuesday

There is a better chance of more widespread rain on Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the 60s.

Wednesday

Skies will begin to clear on Wednesday, and temperatures will rebound into the 70s.

Thursday

A small chance of showers and storms exists on Thursday, although the majority of the area is expected to remain dry. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday

Sunshine returns on Friday, accompanied by highs in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook

Both Saturday and Sunday have a chance of scattered rain, and the situation will be monitored closely. As of now, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s over the weekend.

Please note that weather conditions are subject to change, and it is advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts.