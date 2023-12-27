Chicago weather: Rainy Thursday ahead but weekend sunshine awaits

Grab your umbrellas, Chicago! The Windy City is gearing up for wet weather on Thursday, with rain showers expected throughout the day.

Don't forget to pack your raincoat and boots as you head out the door — it's going to be a soggy one!

The precipitation might spill over into early Friday, so be sure to keep the rain gear handy as you wrap up the workweek.

However, there is a silver lining on the horizon. The clouds are set to part ways, making room for glorious sunshine and mild temperatures just in time for the weekend.

So, buckle up for a wet and wild Thursday, but keep the faith — brighter days are just around the corner.