Chicago weather: Rainy weekend with possible snowflakes

With the weekend finally here, Chicagoans can expect an expansion of rain coverage.

While a few snowflakes may mix in for the far northwest suburbs, the predominant precipitation type remains rain for the majority of locations.

Friday night's low temperatures are expected to stay above freezing, minimizing potential road impacts. Saturday is forecasted to be cloudy, with the possibility of patchy drizzle in the morning. Daytime temperatures are projected to reach the lower 40s.

Another round of rain is anticipated for Saturday night and Sunday, potentially extending into Monday. Monday is predicted to be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower 40s.

As the week progresses, the chance of showers persists, with Tuesday being another day when rain may make an appearance.