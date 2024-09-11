Chicago weather: Remnants from Hurricane Francine will arrive this weekend

Our quiet weather pattern will continue for a few more days, and then increasing cloud cover is expected late this week with a small chance for rain over the weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow will be similar to today with warm temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of sun.

Clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Francine are set to arrive late this week and into the weekend. Skies will become mostly cloudy Thursday night and stick around into Friday. The added cloud cover will hold down temperatures a bit with highs dropping to the lower 80s on Friday.

Our weekend ahead looks mainly dry with more clouds than sunshine. There is a small chance for showers on both Saturday and Sunday, but most of the area will stay dry.