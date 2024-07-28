Chicago weather: Scattered showers, storms expected Sunday amid rising heat, humidity

Sunday will bring a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. However, there will be dry periods throughout the day.

While Sunday’s storms are expected to be scattered, conditions will become more unsettled as the week progresses. The highest chance for severe thunderstorms will be on Monday afternoon and evening, but the potential for storms will continue through the week.

In addition to the stormy weather, heat and humidity will also be on the rise. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heat indices are expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.