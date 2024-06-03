Chicago weather: Scattered thunderstorms possible with bouts of severe weather

There will be warm and humid weather to start the week with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-80s. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms on both days, with a lean toward nighttime in both cases.

The chance for non-severe storms begins from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. After that, some severe storms that may cause flash flooding are possible.

Gusty winds and hail can’t be ruled out, along with the potential of some heavier rainfall totals. Any storms exit east Wednesday morning, followed by clearing and a high around 80 degrees.

The rest of the week looks quiet with highs in the low to mid-70s.