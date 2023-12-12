Chicago Weather: Seasonable temps right now, but warmer conditions ahead

In Chicago, the weather on Tuesday brought mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 30s. Today's conditions align closely with the normal high for this date, which stands at 37 degrees.

As the day progresses, skies are expected to transition to partly cloudy tonight, accompanied by overnight lows dipping into the 20s. Wednesday will bring a return to mostly sunny skies, mirroring today's weather pattern, with highs reaching the upper 30s.

Looking ahead, Thursday will usher in warmer air, with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s. The upward trend continues on Friday, with highs anticipated to reach the upper 40s.

While Saturday carries a slight chance of rain, the forecast indicates a relatively modest impact. The weekend is poised to stay mostly dry, with temperatures in the mid-40s.