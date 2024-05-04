Chicago weather: Severe storms pass through Saturday night, clear skies Sunday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are pushing through the Chicago area Saturday night.

These storms could bring winds between 40-50 mph, brief heavy downpours and small hail in some areas.

As the rest of the evening continues, the rain showers will be moving quickly to the east.

Skies will begin to clear and temperatures will drop as we go into the overnight hours.

On Sunday, we'll see mostly clear skies with cool temperatures.

Then on Monday, it will be partly cloudy and temps will return into the 70s. However, more storms are expected on Tuesday!

