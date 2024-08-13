Chicago weather: Severe storms possible later this week

Chicagoans can expect another quiet night with mostly clear skies and lows dipping into the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday will bring pleasant weather, with skies becoming partly cloudy and highs reaching the mid-80s. However, the weather is set to turn more active late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Rain and storms are likely overnight into Thursday morning. While severe storms aren't expected in the morning, a round of strong to severe storms could develop late Thursday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures on Thursday will top out near 80 degrees.

The chance of showers and storms will linger into Friday, though they will be scattered. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

There is a slight chance of a few stray showers or storms on Saturday, but most areas should remain dry. Weekend temperatures will hover around 80 degrees.