Chicago weather: Severe storms and record warmth possible today

The record high today is 73 degrees set in 1983. Today will come close to matching it.

Winds will be at a good clip out of the south under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Storms are likely after dark and could be heavy. We remain under the marginal risk for severe storms with all hazards possible but hail remains the most likely feature accompanying heavy downpours.

There is a small chance something pops very late this afternoon but I think that's more likely well to our west or in Wisconsin.

Storms will end around daybreak tomorrow from west to east. Whatever the temperature is at midnight will be high for the day with afternoon temps in the 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny and seasonably mild with highs in the low to mid 50s. The next chance of rain arrives Friday.