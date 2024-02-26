Chicago weather: Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible on Tuesday

Chicagoans experienced record warmth on Monday as temperatures soared to 71 degrees at O'Hare International Airport, surpassing the previous record of 64 degrees set in 2000. The unseasonably warm weather persisted into the evening, with lows only dropping to the low to mid 50s.

There is a slight chance of showers or storms developing in northwest Indiana overnight, although most areas are expected to remain dry.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the city should expect another day of unusually warm temperatures, with highs approaching the February all-time record of 75 degrees set in 1976. However, the warmth will be accompanied by a risk of severe thunderstorms.

We're monitoring the possibility of showers in the late morning through early afternoon, with particular concern for storms developing between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Should these storms turn severe, they could bring large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

A strong cold front is forecast to sweep through Tuesday night, bringing an end to the severe weather threat while ushering in significantly colder air. By early Wednesday morning, rain showers may transition into snowflakes, with temperatures only reaching the lower 30s by afternoon.

Despite the cold snap, relief is on the horizon. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 40s on Thursday, the 50s on Friday, and potentially back into the 60s over the upcoming weekend. Some areas may even see temperatures return to the 70s by Sunday.