Chicago weather: Severe storms possible on Thursday

Tonight's forecast calls for mild and breezy conditions with lows around 40 degrees.

On Thursday, get ready for a warm and windy day despite a lack of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid 50s, accompanied by south winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph.

However, along with the warmth and wind, there's a chance for some unsettled weather. A round of showers is possible from late morning through early afternoon, followed by another round of storms late afternoon into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western third of Chicagoland in a Marginal Risk zone for severe storms, meaning isolated severe storms are possible. Areas under high alert include LaSalle, Kendall, DeKalb, Kane, western DuPage, far northwestern Cook County, McHenry, and western Lake (IL) counties.

The primary concerns with any severe storms will be hail and damaging winds. Keep a close eye on the weather from 5 to 9 p.m. for potential storm development.

Precipitation is expected to taper off Thursday night, but the warmth will linger into Friday. Friday could even break records, with highs reaching 56 degrees, potentially surpassing the current record high set in 1886. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.

The weekend brings cooler temperatures, with a small chance of showers returning on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Saturday and upper 30s on Sunday.

Stay tuned for further updates as we monitor this dynamic weather pattern.