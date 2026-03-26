Chicago weather: Possible severe weather after warm morning gives way to big temperature swing

The Brief Temperatures surge into the 70s and 80s before dropping sharply this afternoon. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms could bring hail, especially south. Cold air settles in Friday, with a gradual warm-up heading into the weekend.



A 40° temperature drop is on the way today and it will be announced by possibly severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.

There will be a rapid warm-up this morning which will get our viewing area into the 70s. Southern portions of Chicagoland will move eventually into the mid 80s with an absolutely summer-like feel.

The pneumonia front will zip in along the lake during the early-afternoon hours, impacting our northern counties and lakeside areas with an immediate 20° drop. This will make dressing for the ball game particularly difficult. I guess layers will be the way to go.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop by mid-afternoon moving south through our area. There is a chance for severe thunderstorms with all hazards in play, but I still believe the greatest chance of truly "severe" weather will be over our southern viewing area. There can be some instances of very large hail once again.

By tonight, showers and thunderstorms will be diminishing in intensity, but will be continuing especially in our southern counties. Eventually, temperatures will drop to around freezing, but by the time that happens, the precipitation will be gone.

What's next:

Tomorrow will feel more like early February than late March. A gusty north wind will add to the chill with highs likely not even reaching 40°. At least skies will be clearing.

The weekend looks nice with a warming trend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 50s. Temperatures top out around 60 with a bit more cloud cover on Sunday.

Monday we have a reasonable chance of hitting 70° with a mixture of clouds and sun ahead of the next storm system, which will bring some showers Monday night and Tuesday.