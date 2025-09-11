Chicago weather: Showers and a few storms could impact your Saturday

It was another beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s near the lakefront to mid 80s inland. Patchy fog will be possible overnight, otherwise plan for mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Warmest temperatures will be in Chicago and the immediately surrounding suburbs.

Friday will be similar to today, but a little warmer. Temperatures will be mid 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return Friday night through midday Saturday. While widespread rain is not expected, Saturday morning or midday plans may be impacted by scattered rain. Temperatures on Saturday will recover just fine with high in the mid, possibly upper 80s.

Sunday looks hot and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We'll keep the trend going through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.