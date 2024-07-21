Chicago weather: Showers possible midweek, sunny days to follow

Chicago is in for a mixed bag of weather over the coming days.

On Sunday night, partly cloudy skies will gradually give way to mostly cloudy conditions, with temperatures dipping to the mid-60s.

Looking ahead to Monday, expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day as temperatures climb to the low 80s. There's also a slight chance of showers.

Tuesday will bring a 25% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs warming up to the mid-80s.

Wednesday appears to be the day with the highest likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, accompanied by highs in the low 80s.

However, the outlook improves significantly for the rest of the week, as plenty of sunshine is expected.