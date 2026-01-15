Chicago weather: Slick Friday morning commute possible with accumulating snow tonight

The lake effect snow across Northwest Indiana has ended and attention is already shifting to our next snow-maker expected to move into Chicagoland this evening.

A quick-moving system will bring light to moderate snow to the area by mid-evening, lasting into the overnight. Most of the region will pick up around one inch of snow by Friday morning, but a few spots may see as much as 2 inches where heavier bursts of snow occur. South-southwesterly winds will gust as high as 25 mph during the overnight, so reduced visibility is a concern for travelers this evening and tonight.

Full forecast :

Scattered snow sticks around on Friday with little to no additional accumulation during the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid-30s tomorrow afternoon with westerly winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

A much colder airmass will take hold of the region this weekend with Saturday and Sunday's temperatures struggling to reach 20 degrees. A few isolated snow showers are possible this weekend, but most areas will be dry under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

All eyes are on Sunday evening's forecast for the Bears-Rams game at Soldier Field. Kickoff temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper teens with wind chills hovering just above zero.

Southwest winds will be in the 10-15 mph range with occasional wind gusts up to around 20 mph. Skies are expected to be mainly dry, but the occasional snow flurry will be possible. While we won't see a big drop in temperatures during the game, temperatures will likely slip a few degrees into the mid-teens by the final quarter.