Chicago weather: Slushy weather coming Sunday afternoon

There is some slushy weather coming in for parts of the Chicago area on Sunday, but milder temperatures will return later this week.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Slushy conditions coming

What to expect:

Temperatures were in the mid-30s for much of the area to start Sunday, but snowfall is expected to make its way into parts of the far northwest and western suburbs.

There is a possibility of that system creating slushy conditions around Sunday afternoon.

A little accumulation is likely with some locations possibly seeing up to 2 inches.

Temperatures will likely remain above freezing, so road conditions might still be wet.

What's next:

Higher winds were expected to die down throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, but they’ll pick up again for Monday with gusts up to around 30 mph.

Monday could see highs in the lower 50s with the sunshine returning.