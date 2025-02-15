Chicago weather: Snowfall ends, brutal cold moves in

Chicago's snow and wintry mix will taper off overnight into Sunday morning, but don't let your guard down just yet.

Goodbye snow, hello frigid temperatures

What we know:

A few additional waves of snow are still possible on Sunday in Chicagoland, but it may only bring some minor accumulation of up to an inch in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, the temperatures are expected to plummet in the Chicago area.

Monday morning brings a deep freeze, with a brutal low of -2°F and a high of 9°F with wind chills plunging to -15°F or colder.

On Tuesday, we'll see a high of 11°F and a frigid low of -4°F.

And there’s no quick escape—this Arctic air is here to stay through the week. Bundle up, Chicago!

Saturday's snowfall totals

By the numbers:

Another round of snowfall spread throughout the Chicago area on Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.

The snowfall was light, but the National Weather Service in Chicago reported some preliminary totals:

O'Hare International Airport: 1.8 inches

Midway International Airport: 1.8 inches

NWS Chicago office in Romeoville: 1.4 inches

Rockford International Airport: 2.3 inches

You can keep up with all the latest weather updates at this link.