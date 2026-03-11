Chicago weather: Snow follows record-setting hail and tornado

What a week it has been across the Chicagoland area.

The region has experienced a record high temperature, record-setting hail, a deadly tornado and now snow.

Light snow is already falling across northern counties, with minor coatings reported. Roads are expected to remain wet.

Skies will partially clear overnight as colder air settles in. Low temperatures will drop to around 30 degrees, with some suburbs dipping into the upper 20s.

Looking ahead:

Sunshine returns Wednesday, helping temperatures rebound into the mid-40s.

Another storm system is expected to arrive Thursday night, bringing rain and very strong winds. A wind advisory or possibly a high wind warning may be needed from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday will turn partly sunny and seasonably chilly, with highs in the upper 40s.

The weekend forecast remains unsettled, with potential impacts on both parades. Periods of rain and snow are possible each day. Some accumulation could develop late Sunday, mainly across northern parts of the viewing area.

A surge of colder air will follow Monday and Tuesday.