Chicago weather: Ground stop issued at O'Hare as snow hits area

The Brief Light snow will fall at times today into tomorrow, with many dry breaks in between. Temperatures turn sharply colder this weekend, with highs near 20 and wind chills below zero. Bitter cold lingers into the holiday before a slow moderation next week.



Look for more snow at times today, but amounts will be light. Some will likely fall during the morning commute and intermittently right on through tomorrow. There will be many hours when it is not snowing.

At 6:36 a.m., a ground stop was issued at O'Hare International Airport due to weather conditions until 9 a.m. In the past 24 hours, seven flights have been canceled at O'Hare and none at Midway.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Highs today should nudge just a little bit above freezing. Tonight will be cold with lows in the mid-teens.

Tomorrow we will be behind a cold front, which means another blast of arctic air. Highs will struggle to hit 20°. Any snow will be light.

On Sunday it will be just as cold again under mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for a light snow shower during the afternoon and evening, which could decorate the sky during the Bears playoff game. Temperatures during the game will be in the mid to upper teens with enough wind to put wind chills close to or below zero.

For the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday it looks absolutely frigid, with highs barely in double digits. Tuesday won’t be quite as bitter with highs around 20 degrees.

The middle and end of next week, temperatures will remain colder than normal but should ease closer to 30°. No significant storms are expected during this period.