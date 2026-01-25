Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Kankakee County
6
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:27 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, La Salle County, Kendall County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Eastern Will County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Central Cook County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County, Kane County, Eastern Will County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Northern Cook County, DeKalb County, La Salle County, DuPage County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Central Cook County, Kenosha County, Newton County, Lake County, Porter County, Jasper County

Chicago weather: Snow makes for slick roads, more than 600 flights canceled

By
Published  January 25, 2026 7:20am CST
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago Weather: Snow makes for slick roads, cancelled flights

Chicago Weather: Snow makes for slick roads, cancelled flights

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Jan. 25, 2026.

CHICAGO - Roadways were slick and messy, and flights were being delayed or canceled as snow fell across the Chicago area through Sunday morning.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

A Winter Weather Advisory stays in effect today for much of the Chicago area.

There hasn’t been a lot of heavy snow throughout the area, with most communities seeing about 2 to 3 inches, but it was worse, around 4 to 5 inches, along Lake Michigan. 

As you trek westward, the snowfall tends to trail off.

Temperatures were expected to warm up, relatively speaking, reaching close to 20 degrees, which is still about 10 degrees below average for this time of year, but at least it’s not below zero.

Still, much of the Chicago area started in the upper single digits to around the teens. That cold could neutralize the effect of salt on the roads used to melt snow.

Major roadways, especially Interstate 55, featured slippery conditions with several cars losing control.

Between O’Hare and Midway airports, there were over 600 flights canceled today, according to FlightAware.com.

It’s a good reminder to be safe on the roads today.

While the Winter Weather Advisory will move out tonight, the bitter cold is expected to return.

Parts of the Chicago area could see wind chills as low as negative 15 to negative 25 between late Sunday and early Monday morning.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by Fox Chicago meteorologists.

WeatherChicago